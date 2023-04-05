EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to warm Thursday into the upper 70s, before quickly cooling Friday due to another cold front.

This cold front is expected to produce breezy conditions Thursday, with slight chances for rain Friday.

Temperatures will then slowly warm back into the 80s this weekend before potentially registering our first 90 degree temperature of the year next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/05/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.