EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its next cold front Thursday, producing breezy conditions and a slight cool down.

Forecast for 11/07/2022

A high pressure system is currently taking over the region, which is what’s warming afternoon highs near the 80s.

A cold front will begin to move over the region, producing breezy conditions Wednesday and cooler weather Thursday.

This system is not expected to produce any kind of precipitation for El Paso or Las Cruces, but is expected to bring our temperatures down to the upper 60s.

