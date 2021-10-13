Windy conditions are expected once again Thursday, as the next cold front moves through our area.
This cold front isn’t expected to bring a big cool down, but we do expect 25mph winds Thursday afternoon.
A high pressure system is expected to take over the region Friday and through much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest headlines:
- Doña Ana County approves $1.5m fund to buy out La Union properties damaged by floodwater
- Video, images show brutality of Sinaloa Cartel during trial in El Paso
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected Thursday
- Comic writer welcomes positive reaction to bisexual Superman reveal
- Human remains found in 2019 identified