Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected Thursday

Windy conditions are expected once again Thursday, as the next cold front moves through our area.

Forecast for 10/13/2021

This cold front isn’t expected to bring a big cool down, but we do expect 25mph winds Thursday afternoon.

A high pressure system is expected to take over the region Friday and through much of next week.

