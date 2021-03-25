Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected this weekend

El Paso had beautiful weather Thursday afternoon, but soon, that will all change.

Forecast for 03/25/2021

A cold front is tracking our way and is expected to produce strong winds, rain chances and a slight cool down Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to stay below average Sunday, before a warming trend takes over Sunday through the beginning of next week.

Afternoon highs are expected in the 80s Tuesday, as our next cold front moves through the region.

This will produce strong winds Tuesday afternoon and a slight cool down Wednesday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

