Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected this weekend

El Paso’s afternoon highs continue to warm as a high pressure system takes over.

Forecast for 01/11/2021

A cold front is expected to move through the region Friday into Saturday, producing strong winds Friday and much cooler weather Saturday.

This cold front is expected to produce rain chances Saturday afternoon with breezy conditions.

Afternoon highs are once again expected to warm to the low 60s through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: