El Paso is expecting to see calm conditions Saturday with strong winds returning Sunday.

Expect a cold front to move through the area dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday, producing potentially our first high wind event of March and possible rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

By the way, our first day of Spring arrives this Sunday!

Temperatures will slowly warm Tuesday, before another cold front (a weak cold front at that) moves through the area Wednesday, dropping temperatures to the upper 50s Wednesday.

We expect to see temperatures warm back to the 80s by the end of next week.

