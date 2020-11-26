Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected Friday

El Paso had a chilly afternoon Wednesday, as highs topped out in the upper 60s, thanks to a cold front that moved through Tuesday.

A high pressure system has taken over the area, which is expected to warm temperatures to the low 70s Thanksgiving Day.

The next cold front is expected Friday, which is expected to cool afternoon highs to the upper 50s Saturday.

Windy conditions are expected Sunday as the next cold front moves in. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 50s, low 60s through much of next week.

