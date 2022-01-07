Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front arrives Sunday

El Paso expects one more day of near 70 degree weather before the next cold front arrives Sunday.

Forecast for 01/07/2021

Breezy conditions are expected Saturday as the cold front pushes through, producing slightly cooler weather Sunday and through much of next week.

Rain chances are also expected as a separate storm system arrives next week. Expect the best chance for rain Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 60s by Thursday of next week, followed by another cold front next Saturday.

