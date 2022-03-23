El Paso is seeing a slow warming trend this week, as a strong high pressure system takes hold of the Borderland area.

This high pressure system is expected to bring near record highs this weekend.

Forecast for 03/23/22

The next cold front is expected to arrive next week, bringing in windy weather Monday through Wednesday and cooling afternoon highs to the low 70s Tuesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: