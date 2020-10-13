Several cold fronts to bring back fall weather this week

El Paso is set to either match or break record highs Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday nearing the all-time record high of 96° for the month of October.

This heat won’t last long as a strong cold front is expected to arrive later this week.

This strong cold front is expected Thursday morning, producing strong winds and dropping afternoon highs to the low 80s Thursday afternoon and upper 70s Friday.

We will slowly warm Saturday, before the next cold front dives Sunday. This won’t cool us down too much, but it will keep us in the low 80s.

The next wave to move through the Borderland is expected Tuesday, dropping afternoon highs to the 70s.

Fall is definitely back!

