EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces may be seeing hazy skies lately, but it’s actually smoke causing the haze from nearby wildfires.

The smoke will appear denser during certain times of the day as daytime heating takes place. It has been more visible in Las Cruces, providing for redder sunsets and sunrises.

Weather Watcher Tony Leslie: Red sunrise over the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces.

The map below shows the areas where smoke is expected to be denser in the next coming days. A high pressure system is only going to aid the accumulation of smoke over our region. The reason? The temperature of the atmosphere is increasing with height under a high pressure system, which deters the smoke from rising very high into the atmosphere.

Smoke accumulating over El Paso and the Borderland area through the rest of the week.

This can affect people who suffer from respiratory illnesses, so try to limit your time outdoors.

A cold front is expected to bring relief from the heat and smoke this weekend.

Although temperatures won’t drop too much, the cold front is expected to bring temperatures down to seasonal (89 degrees) Sunday.

Forecast for 05/18/2022

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to the upper 90s by the end of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.