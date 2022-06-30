El Paso is expected to see hot and humid conditions Friday, before rain chances increase and temperatures decrease.
A high pressure system continues to take over our area, which is limiting storm chances for El Paso, but that will soon change as we head into the weekend.
We expect afternoon highs drop to the low 90s starting Monday as storm chances increase, with the possibility of producing heavy rainfall.
A repeat will occur Tuesday, which means localized flooding could become an issue so make sure to grab those sand bags this weekend to prepare for next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
