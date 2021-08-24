Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near triple digits followed by storm chances

El Paso is expected to warm to near triple digit highs Wednesday, before storm chances return this weekend.

Forecast for 08/24/2021

A high pressure system still has a strong hold over our region, which is what is keeping us dry and hot.

Soon, this system will move out of the way, allowing for moisture to return and produce storm chances as early as Friday, with slightly more widespread storm chances Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to cool as rain chances increase. Expect highs in the upper 80s by Wednesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

