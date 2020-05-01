Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near triple digit heat this week

The heat wave is back!

A high pressure system has taken over, which will heat us up to record highs these next several days.

Friday is expected to be one of the hottest days for El Paso so far this year. Afternoon highs are expected to near triple digit highs.

El Paso will start off with some cloud cover in the morning, which will slow down day time heating just a bit, and once we begin to see a break in the clouds, highs will warm up above the record of 96 degrees set back in 1992. It’ll be this cloud cover that could deter afternoon highs from reaching the 100 degree mark.

Saturday through Monday, afternoon highs are expected to match record highs.

Our next storm system is expected to arrive next Wednesday, lasting through Saturday of next week.

This means rain is expected to return to the forecast Wednesday through Saturday, with the best chances Thursday and Friday.