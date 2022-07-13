EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is seeing consecutive days of triple digit highs and will continue the trend through much of next week.

Forecast for 07/13/2022

In fact, we expect to see near record highs this weekend thanks to a high pressure system taking over our area.

This high pressure is what is going to limit our rain chances for the next several days.

It does not look too promising for our rain chances until Wednesday of next week.

Heat stroke or heat exhaustion will be real threats for humans and pets this weekend so make sure to stay cool and hydrated to keep from falling ill.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

