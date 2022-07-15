Get ready for a very hot weekend in El Paso as highs rise above 100 degrees.
A high pressure system over the area is expected to keep temperatures in the low 100s, nearing record highs this weekend.
Moisture is going to be limited in our area over the weekend thanks to the same high pressure system that is heating up our afternoon highs.
Breezy conditions may occasionally bring moisture into the area but rain chances are likely to be low to moderate during next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- City asks: What are the healthcare needs of our city?
- Connecting the digital divide with “Believe El Paso”
- Fiber optics project “first in many upgrades for Sun Metro”
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs this weekend
- Hit-and-run turns into officer-involved shooting
- O’Rourke edges out Abbott in recently released campaign funds