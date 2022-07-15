Get ready for a very hot weekend in El Paso as highs rise above 100 degrees.

Near record highs this weekend

A high pressure system over the area is expected to keep temperatures in the low 100s, nearing record highs this weekend.

Forecast for 07/15/2022

Moisture is going to be limited in our area over the weekend thanks to the same high pressure system that is heating up our afternoon highs.

Breezy conditions may occasionally bring moisture into the area but rain chances are likely to be low to moderate during next week.

