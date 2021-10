El Paso is feeling the warmth as a high pressure system takes over.

So much so, we expect to near record highs this week.

The closest we get to record heat is expected to be Friday with a forecast high of 86 degrees, which comes 3 degrees shy from the record set in 1899.

Near record highs Thursday through Saturday of this week. (10/20/2021)

The good news is a cold front is expected to arrive next week, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s.

