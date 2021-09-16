Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs before a cold front arrives

El Paso is expected to potentially match record highs these next few days.

Forecast for 09/16/2021

Highs are expected to near triple digits Friday and Saturday, before a cold front arrives Monday, dropping temperatures to the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for the first day of fall.

Rain chances are expected to return Friday of next week, as afternoon highs slowly begin to rebound to the low 90s.

