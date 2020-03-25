Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs and strong winds this week

We expect one more day of pleasant weather, before the next wind maker arrives.

Highs will come near record highs Wednesday, which is 87 degrees set back in 1890.

Then a cold front from the west will make its way to our area and is expected to arrive Thursday and stick around through Friday.

Winds are expected to peak at 35 mph both days, possibly prompting a wind advisory for both days.

Depending on how quickly this system arrives, will determine how strong these winds will be.

For now we are forecasting winds to peak at 35 mph, prompting a wind advisory.

There is a slight chance we could see winds peaking at 40 mph, which would trigger a high wind warning, which would be the first for us this season.

Either way, count on a windy day both Thursday and Friday.

Once the cold front hits, we will see highs drop from the mid 80s Thursday to the upper 60s Friday.

Highs will stay in the 60s through Saturday, before heating up Sunday through much of next week.