Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat Tuesday

El Paso broke the streak of 90 degree weather and registered an afternoon high of 87 degrees Sunday afternoon.

This cool down won’t last too long, as we expect the return of near record heat next week. More specifically, next Tuesday.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 90s, with Tuesday being the hottest.

We are forecasting to hit 93 degrees on Tuesday, just one degree shy from the record set back in 1979.

A strong cold front is expected next Sunday, producing strong winds Sunday and Monday, and cooling afternoon highs to the low 80s that Monday and Tuesday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.