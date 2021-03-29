Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday

Forecast for 03/29/2021

Temperatures are expected to warm to the low 80s Tuesday, nearing the record high of 86 degrees.

As a cold front approaches, winds are expected to strengthen Tuesday and drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s Wednesday.

Things will settle and clear Thursday through much of next week.

As it stands right now, I am very happy to report that Easter Sunday is looking very nice with calm winds and warm afternoon highs! I hope I don’t jinx it!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

