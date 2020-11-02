Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat this workweek

El Paso saw a seasonal afternoon, as highs hovered near 72 degrees.

This mild weather, however, won’t last too long, as near record heat is on its way.

A high pressure system is expected to strengthen, allowing for afternoon highs to warm to the low 80s.

El Paso is expected to match record heat on Thursday with a forecast high of 82 degrees, and then we will near record heat Friday and Saturday.

A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, producing windy conditions Friday and Saturday, with breezy conditions Sunday and Monday.

Afternoon highs will slowly cool to the upper 70s Saturday, mid 70s Sunday, and low 60s Monday and Tuesday of the following workweek.

