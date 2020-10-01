Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat this week

El Paso saw an official high of 89 degrees Wednesday afternoon, and it’s about to get even warmer.

A high pressure that is producing record heat in the Pacific Northwest is extending all the way to the Desert Southwest, where we expect to near record heat Thursday and Saturday.

A backdoor cold front is expected to dive into our area Sunday, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 80s.

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound to the low 90s Tuesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.