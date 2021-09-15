Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat this week



El Paso will once again see a slight chance for rain Thursday before we dry out and expect afternoon highs to warm near record highs this week.

Forecast for 09/15/2021

A high pressure system will take over the region and warm highs to the upper 90s, nearing, if not matching, record highs Friday through Sunday.

A backdoor cold front is expected to arrive just in time for the first day of fall, which is forecast to cool afternoon highs to the upper 80s.

