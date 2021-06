El Paso is about to enter a summer heat wave, where afternoon highs peak in the triple digits.

Forecast for 06/08/2021

Expect highs to reach 106 degrees Saturday, tying the record high on that date, and this would be the hottest we have been so far this year.

Rain chances will then return this weekend and last through much of next week.

It is thanks to the increase in moisture that will allow us to cool to seasonal temperatures next week.

