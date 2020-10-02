Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat Saturday

El Paso registered 90 degrees Thursday afternoon, just 4 degrees shy from the record high set back in 1979.

The high pressure system that has brought record heat to the Pacific Northwest, is going to keep our afternoon highs in the 90s Friday and near record heat Saturday.

The good news is, a backdoor cold front will move into our area Sunday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 80s Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound to the low 90s Monday through much of next week.

