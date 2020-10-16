Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat returns this weekend

One more day of cool weather before near record heat returns this weekend.

El Paso registered 83 degrees Thursday afternoon, and as the cold air continues to filter in, afternoon highs are expected to dip to the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately for those ready for the fall weather, record heat is expected to return this weekend.

A high pressure system is going to take over Saturday, bringing temperatures either to or above record heat Sunday through at least Thursday of next week.

As of now, it looks like a cold front is expected next Friday dropping afternoon highs to the low 80s and upper 70s through Saturday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: