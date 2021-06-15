Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat possible Father’s Day weekend

Triple digit highs are expected for the rest of the work week, with the possibility of record heat Father’s day weekend.

Forecast for 06/15/2021

El Paso broke the 6 day streak of 100 degrees or warmer, as highs topped out at 98 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

This will not be the case Wednesday through the next 9 days, as highs continue to soar well into the weekend.

As of now, we expect to come a couple of degrees shy from the record high of 108 degrees Sunday afternoon (Father’s Day).

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool as temperatures continue to top out in the triple digits this week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

