Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat for Christmas

El Paso will begin a warming trend that could lead to near record highs just in time for Christmas Day.

Forecast for 12/20/2021

El Paso will see a high pressure system take over, which is expected to warm afternoon highs to the low 70s through the weekend.

Afternoon highs are expected to near record highs Thursday through the weekend, which means Christmas Day is expected to see highs just a couple of degrees shy from the record that day.

Winds will also be an issue. A few wind makers will impact the Borderland starting Thursday and last through Sunday.

A cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: