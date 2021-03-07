Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat followed by strong winds

El Paso is about to register its first 80 degrees of the year Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for 03/07/2021

What’s more, temperatures will near record highs those two days, before the next cold front arrives.

This cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the upper 70s Wednesday and low 70s Thursday, while also producing strong winds Tuesday through Thursday.

Strong winds this coming workweek

We are forecasting 20-35mph winds these days, so make sure to plan accordingly and secure any loose objects in your front yard along with your trash/recycling bins.

Windy season is upon us, which means back to back windy days will become more common.

