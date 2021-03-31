Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat expected this weekend

El Paso is now on a warming trend as a high pressure system takes over the region, after a cold front sweeps through the region Wednesday.

Forecast for 03/31/2021

An upper wave will move through the Borderland Friday and produce a very slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

The high pressure system will take hold through at least Tuesday of next week, warming temperatures into the upper 80s and even hitting our first 90 degrees!

This means we could near and even break a few record highs this weekend and going into next week.

