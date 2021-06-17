Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat expected this weekend

El Paso is expected to near record highs this weekend, thanks to a high pressure system taking hold of the area.

Forecast for 06/17/2021

Highs are expected to reach 108 degrees, just in time for Father’s Day, this would match the record high on that date.

Storm chances return to the forecast Monday through the beginning of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: