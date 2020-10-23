Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat before we see winter weather

El Paso broke the record heat streak Thursday afternoon, as highs stayed just one degree shy from the record of 89 degrees set in 1899.

Our first cold front arrives Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 80s, before quickly rebounding to near record heat.

The second cold front is expected next week, producing windy conditions Sunday through Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will drop to the mid 70s Monday, upper 50s Tuesday and low 60s Wednesday.

The cold air will stick around through much of next week.

