Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat before strong cold front arrives

El Paso topped out in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon and we expect afternoon highs to continue to warm to the low 70s Monday.

Temperatures are expected to near the record high of 77 degrees set in 1921, before a strong cold front arrives Tuesday.

The cold air will filter in and drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong winds are expected Tuesday afternoon and possible steady rainfall is expected Wednesday. There is a chance for heavy rainfall Thursday, with a slight chance of an isolated storm Friday through Sunday.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 60s Friday through much of next week.

Forecast for 01/17/2021

