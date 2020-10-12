Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat and windy conditions this week

El Paso saw 90 degrees as the official high Sunday afternoon, as a cold front slowly began moving in.

The cold front is expected to arrive Monday morning.

Although there won’t be much of a cool down Monday afternoon, we do expect to stay below 90 degrees.

A quick warming trend kicks in Tuesday as a strong high pressure system takes over through Wednesday.

Expect record heat Tuesday and Wednesday of this coming workweek.

A strong cold front then tracks our way Thursday, producing windy conditions Thursday afternoon and a 14 degree drop into the low 80s. The cooler air will continue to filter in Friday, dropping our afternoon highs to the upper 70s.

We slowly begin to warm to the mid to upper 80s Saturday through the beginning of the following workweek.

