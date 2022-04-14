El Paso will soon see afternoon highs near 90s this Easter weekend as a high pressure system takes over.

Forecast for 04/14/2022

An upper wave is expected to move through the region, producing gusty conditions for El Paso and Ruidoso.

Forecast for Ruidoso for 04/15/2022

This dry and gusty conditions are really bad news for the firefighters working the Ruidoso fire.

Easter weekend is looking quite lovely, as we expect to see calm conditions and very warm afternoon highs.

Forecast for Easter Weekend

Our next wind event is expected by the end of next week.

