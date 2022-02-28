El Paso is expecting to see afternoon highs near the 80s this week as a strong high pressure takes over.
This warm streak is expected to last for at least 4 days before a cold front hits and drops afternoon highs back to normal (67°).
This cold front is expected to also produce back to back windy days through the weekend.
Winds are expected to be 25-35 mph Friday through Sunday, before subsiding Monday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degrees this week
- Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore
- Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s plane launches Russian Oligarch Jets account
- El Paso family of transgender child reflects on Gov. Abbott’s order
- NMSU Professors, students from Ukraine gather with supporters