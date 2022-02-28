El Paso is expecting to see afternoon highs near the 80s this week as a strong high pressure takes over.

Forecast for 02/28/2022

This warm streak is expected to last for at least 4 days before a cold front hits and drops afternoon highs back to normal (67°).

This cold front is expected to also produce back to back windy days through the weekend.

Winds are expected to be 25-35 mph Friday through Sunday, before subsiding Monday.

