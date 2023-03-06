EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is about to see a whole week of spring-like weather.

There is an upper wave Tuesday that is expected to bring us slightly cooler weather with a very slight chance for a few drops throughout the afternoon.

Other than that, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s throughout much of this week, before reaching our first 80 degree mark of the year.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/06/2023

