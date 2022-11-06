EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see highs near 80 degrees this week as a high pressure system takes over the area.

Forecast for 11/06/2022

This high pressure system is expected to take over Monday through Tuesday before a cold front begins to push closer into our area Wednesday.

This cold front is expected to produce breezy conditions Wednesday, with much stronger winds Thursday. The cold, dry air behind this cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the upper 60s through the beginning of next week.

