Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degree weather this weekend

Expect warm afternoon highs this weekend as a high pressure system takes over.

Forecast for 11/12/2021

Temperatures are expected to near 80 degrees next week before our next strong cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday.

At this time, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 60s Thursday as the cold air filters in.

Winds are forecast to pick up Wednesday as the cold front moves through.

