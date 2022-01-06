Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 70 degree weather this weekend

El Paso expects warm and calm weather as we wrap up the first week of 2022.

A high pressure system takes over the region, warming afternoon highs near the 70s Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for 01/06/2021

The next cold front is to arrive Sunday, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 50s Monday of next week.

The next storm system is expected to produce rain chances Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: