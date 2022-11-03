EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s.

Forecast for 11/03/2022

That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees.

This cold front is expected to continue bringing breezy to windy conditions Friday with sustained winds of 15-20mph coming out of the west.

Our weather will warm and clear this weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.