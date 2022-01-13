Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20 degree drop Saturday

El Paso is expecting to near record highs Friday before a cold front drops temperatures nearly 20 degrees Saturday afternoon.
The record high on Friday was set in 1980 at 71 degrees. The breezy conditions will help us either near or match the record high that afternoon.
A cold front is expected to push through the area Friday into Saturday, allowing cold air to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Saturday.
Temperatures will quickly rebound to the mid 60s next week, before another strong cold front moves in Thursday, producing possible frozen precipitation.
