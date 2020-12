El Paso is expecting rain chances Thursday as a strong storm system moves through the region.

Winds will also accompany this system and we expect the strongest winds Friday morning.

Afternoon highs will first cool to the upper 60s Thursday and Friday, before dropping to the upper 50s this weekend.

The next upper wave is expected Sunday, keeping afternoon highs in the upper 50s Monday and skies mostly clear.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.