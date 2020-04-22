Exclusive 9 day forecast: More windy days ahead

A wind advisory was issued Tuesday evening and is expected to lift at 4 am Wednesday.

In between that time period, expect 25-35 mph winds and 45 mph gusts.

Winds will begin to calm down by the early morning hours on Wednesday, but we will still expect a windy afternoon.

This is due to a cold front moving through overnight, cooling us down to the low 80s Wednesday.

Winds will continue in our forecast through Thursday.

A high pressure system will take over and heat us up to potentially our first 90 degree mark for the year on Friday. We typically see our first 90 degree mark May 7th.

Highs will continue to stay in the low to mid 90s next week, where we expect to be either 1-3 degrees shy from record highs.

Get ready for the heat! It’s making its way back to the Borderland!