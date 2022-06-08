EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -El Paso got two rounds of storms Wednesday as the city peaked at 106 degrees, setting a new record high.

Forecast for 06/08/2022

The outflow boundaries from nearby storms triggered rain over El Paso, producing strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

This is all expected to take effect once again Thursday, with one small difference. No record highs are expected.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach 107 degrees this weekend, becoming the hottest weekend so far this year.

With such hot temperatures, remember to keep your pets and children safe from hot cars. NEVER leave your precious cargo locked in a car, not even for a few minutes as it can turn deadly.

Keep your outdoor pets in the shade and with plenty of water.

Another round of storms are expected next week.

Remember these two sayings: When thunder roars, head indoors; Turn around don’t drown.

Stay safe with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –