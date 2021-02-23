Exclusive 9 day forecast: More spring-like weather on the way

El Paso topped out in the low 70s, and this warm weather will continue for the rest of the week.

Forecast for 02/23/2021

A weak cold front will dive into our area by week’s end, but it won’t create much of a change.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds Friday and nothing more. Temperatures will continue to stay rather warm.

The next significant cold front is expected Sunday into Monday. This will not only produce strong winds Sunday, but it will also drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 70s Tuesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.