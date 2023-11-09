EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong storm system moved in and produced gusty conditions, light rain and much cooler weather.

A second round is expected Friday as we could potentially kick off the day with light rain.

Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the upper 50s once again, before slowly warming this weekend.

Our Veteran’s Day holiday on Saturday is looking beautiful with highs in the low 60s, calm winds and clear skies.

