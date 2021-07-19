El Paso is now at almost 8 inches of rain for the yearly total, placing us at 3 times the amount of rainfall we had seen this time in 2006.
If we continue the same pace through the rest of the monsoon season, we could surpass the rain totals for 2006.
More storm chances remain in the forecast through the rest of the week.
As of now, the day to concentrate on is Friday, as we could see heavy rainfall that day.
Better storm chances pop up next week, so make sure to take all the precautions necessary to keep your home safe.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online
Latest headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: More rain in the forecast this week
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office makes Most Wanted arrest
- Emergency services respond to collision in Lower Valley
- ‘A customized pandemic for the unvaccinated:’ Doctors urge more Texans to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads
- Patrick Kivlehan set to represent Red, White and Blue at Tokyo Olympics