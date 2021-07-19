Exclusive 9 day forecast: More rain in the forecast this week

El Paso is now at almost 8 inches of rain for the yearly total, placing us at 3 times the amount of rainfall we had seen this time in 2006.

Forecast for 07/19/2021

If we continue the same pace through the rest of the monsoon season, we could surpass the rain totals for 2006.

More storm chances remain in the forecast through the rest of the week.

As of now, the day to concentrate on is Friday, as we could see heavy rainfall that day.

Better storm chances pop up next week, so make sure to take all the precautions necessary to keep your home safe.

