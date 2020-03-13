Exclusive 9 day forecast: More rain possible Friday

Rain is expected to stick with us for one more day, before we give way to a beautiful weekend.

The storm system that brought us about one hundredths of an inch of rain Thursday will continue into the overnight hours Friday.

There is a chance for a possible isolated storm Friday afternoon, before we clear out around 5pm. Winds are expected to be rather strong peaking at about 30 mph Friday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s with clear skies this weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, producing slight chances for rain and strong winds Wednesday afternoon.

The first day of Spring is arriving Thursday of next week, with afternoon highs nearly 10° below average.